Kentucky governor signs bill to cap insulin costs

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed House Bill 95 Monday, March 22, which caps the cost of insulin at $30 per 30 day supply for those with state-regulated health care plans or plans purchased on the market place exchange, state employees and people under group plans.

The governor’s office says the bill passed both the Kentucky House of Representatives and the Kentucky Senate unanimously. The governor says this bill will protect “the health and lives of Kentuckians with diabetes.”

“Health care is a human right,” said Beshear. “Capping the cost of insulin was the right thing to do to support every Kentuckian who has had to risk their own life or be afraid of permanently damaging their health just because they could not afford insulin. Today, they no longer have to live in fear – now this lifesaving medicine is affordable.”

Beshear also signed 12 other bills Monday that support and expand quality health care for families in Kentucky. The governor did veto five bills that would “strip power from the executive branch.” His office claims in some cases those bills violated the Constitution or risked significant taxpayer dollars.

House Bill 95 also requires health care benefit plans to provide needed equipment, supplies and outpatient education and training to help those with diabetes stay healthy. The bill also forbids any reductions from this coverage by others involved in coverage.

“My son, Alex, lives with Type 1 diabetes. Standing here today, we can’t prevent other moms from receiving the same news I got in that hospital 14 years ago. But we can make sure that when they receive that diagnosis, they know that they won’t have to choose between bankruptcy and keeping their child alive,” said Rep. Patti Minter (D) of Bowling Green, a co-sponsor of the bill. “Thank you to Gov. Beshear, for your commitment to expanding health care as a basic human right.”

Officials say more than half a million Kentuckians have diabetes. The Bluegrass state ranks the seventh highest in the country for diabetes prevalence. According to the governor’s office, some Kentuckians have had to pay more than $1,000 a month for their insulin supply while companies reportedly pay only $2 to $7 to manufacture one vial.

“The price of insulin has nearly tripled between 2002 and 2013, even though the cost of production has stayed relatively stable,” said Rep. Danny Bentley (R) of Russell, who co-sponsored the bill. “As a Type 1 diabetic, I understand firsthand how scary it can be when you can’t afford your medication. We need to ensure those who need this lifesaving medication can always access it. This bill is meant to keep people healthy, keep people productive and decrease the cost of complications related to diabetes. Thirteen other states have already passed similar measures, and it’s time for Kentucky to do the same.”

According to the governor’s office, the inventors of insulin sold their patent in 1923 for just $1 specifically so this critical drug would be available and affordable for diabetics. Officials in the Bluegrass State say the price-gouging of insulin undermined the creators’ commitment to making it accessible.

Beshear’s office says many Kentuckians who have diabetes, including a former state representative, have been forced to ration insulin due to its high cost, even though doing so could kill them. He says the bill will ensure more Kentuckians are protected from having to make that choice.

“I want to extend my gratitude to Rep. Danny Bentley, Rep. Patti Minter and to every member of the House and Senate who voted yes on this measure, and who got to see just a glimpse of how immoral the rising cost of insulin really is. Much more has to be done, but HB 95 is a step forward,” said Angela Lautner, Kentucky #insulin4all legislative lead. “We must continue this momentum into the next session. Access to insulin is a human right and we stand ready to work with every member of the House and Senate in the future as we continue our work for insulin for all, for every single Kentuckian.”