Kentucky governor signs bipartisan early voting measure

Kentucky

by: BRUCE SCHREINER

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters following the signing of bills related to the American Rescue Plan Act at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has signed legislation to increase early voting in Kentucky.

It caps a rare display of bipartisan cooperation in the heart of Trump country at a time of national conflict over restrictive election measures.

The Democratic governor calls it “a good day for democracy.” He was joined at Wednesday’s signing ceremony by the bill’s GOP sponsors and the Republican secretary of state.

The measure gives Kentucky voters three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting before Election Day.

It also allows counties to establish voting centers where any registered voter in each county can cast their ballot, regardless of their precinct.

