FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 47 to legalize medical cannabis in the Commonwealth.

The Governor issued an executive order to legalize cannabis for Kentuckians who suffer from at one of 21 medical conditions. Those conditions include cancer, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, muscular dystrophy, terminal illness and other ailments.

The legislation is part of Gov. Beshear’s initiative to provide relief to people with severe health conditions while reducing their reliance on addictive medications.

“In November, I signed an executive order to help Kentuckians with certain medical conditions, like our veterans suffering from PTSD, find safe and effective relief through medical cannabis,” Gov. Beshear said. “Now, I am finally able to sign this legislation into law and fully legalize medical cannabis – something the majority of Kentuckians support.”

The bill gives structure to regulate the medical cannabis program with dispensaries, cultivators, practitioners, processors and products, plus issuing patient and caregiver identification cards. The bill also authorizes practitioners to recommend medical cannabis use and establishes the business license application process.

Senate Bill 47 will not take effect until Jan. 1, 2025. However, the Governor’s order is in effect and allows Kentuckians with certain health conditions to get out-of-state medical cannabis during that time.

A total of 37 states, including Kentucky’s neighboring states of Ohio, Illinois, Missouri and West Virginia, have legalized medical cannabis.

Following the executive order signing, Gov. Beshear met with lawmakers to discuss full medical cannabis legislation to even further give relief to those suffering, fuel job growth, and support Kentucky farmers.