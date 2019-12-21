Kentucky governor: State will continue accepting refugees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has turned down an offer from President Donald Trump’s administration to halt refugee resettlement.
The Democratic governor wrote in a letter this week to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Kentucky has accepted refugees for more than three decades. Beshear said refugees in several cities have contributed to the workforce and the state’s economic development.
About half of the states have consented to keep accepting refugees. No states so far have said they plan to stop accepting refugees under Trump’s order.
