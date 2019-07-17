Kentucky governor: Trump ‘absolutely not’ a racist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s Republican governor says President Donald Trump is “absolutely not” a racist, but he sidestepped questions about the president’s recent tweet that said four congresswomen of color should go back to the “broken and crime infested” countries from which they came.

Gov. Matt Bevin was asked by reporters about the explosive tweet after appearing at a Kentucky Farm Bureau forum on Wednesday with his Democratic challenger, Andy Beshear. Bevin is making his alliance with Trump a big part of his reelection campaign.

Asked if the tweet was racist, Bevin said he’ll let the president “speak for his own tweets.” Bevin added that Trump is “absolutely not” a racist.

Beshear told reporters that Trump’s comments were “wrong” and “ugly.”

Trump overwhelmingly carried Kentucky when winning the White House in 2016.