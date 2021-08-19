Kentucky governor updates Bluegrass state on COVID-19 spread

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give another Team Kentucky update today, Aug. 19 at 12:30 p.m. regarding COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

On Tuesday, Beshear and Commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack shared their concerns over the spread of the virus, especially the Delta variant. They said the number of Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 is growing exponentially, and it is predicted that by the end of this week the state will have surpassed its record for the number of people in the hospital on a given day.

In today’s briefing, Beshear said the number of Kentuckians in the ICU due to COVID-19 reached a record point on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported 3,576 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths, bringing the state to 525,746 cases and 7,468 deaths throughout the pandemic. The state’s most recently reported positivity rate is 12.59%.

Only six of Kentucky’s 120 counties are not in red on the state’s Current Incidence Rate map and the CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker map does list all Kentucky counties as high-risk for virus spread.

Kentucky Current Incidence Rate Map for Aug. 18, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department for Public Health)