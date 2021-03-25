Coronavirus Updates
Kentucky governor updates Bluegrass State on COVID-19

Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give a semi-daily briefing on COVID-19 in Kentucky at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, March 25.

Wednesday, the governor’s office said the state’s positivity rate had decreased again to 2.85%. The state reported 695 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 422,694 cases.

The state also confirmed 24 newly-reported deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. As the state continues auditing deaths to make sure no Kentuckians who have died in connection to the virus go unaccounted for, the state also reported 25 additional deaths found through the audit on Wednesday. Combined, these deaths bring Kentucky to 5,863 reported throughout the pandemic.

