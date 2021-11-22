Coronavirus Updates
Kentucky governor updates state on COVID-19 ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22.

As of the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s last COVID-19 update on Friday, Nov. 19, the state reported 2,101 new COVID-19 cases and 212 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 769,732 cases and 10,606 deaths since the pandemic began. Of Friday’s newly reported cases, health officials say 600 were reported in children 18 or younger.

Health officials say 778 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 203 patients in the ICU and 104 on ventilators.

The state reported a positivity rate of 6.24% on Friday.

