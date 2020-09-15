Kentucky governor updates state on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Yesterday, the governor, along with state health and education officials announced a color-coded map metric to help determine which school districts can safely hold in-person classes. The guidance from the system will remain in effect as long as the state’s positivity rate is less than 6% and the health care system has enough resources.

According to Commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack, schools in areas listed as green and yellow will follow the KDE Healthy at Schools guidance. If a school is in an orange area on the map, Stack says they should take enhanced measures such as more aggressive crowd limits and consider various factors to determine the mode of instruction they should use.

Counties that reach red should suspend in-person instruction the following week and move to only remote learning. However, Stack says schools may still use small groups per KDE guidance for special circumstances.

All schools will also be required to report data related to COVID-19 every day school is in session.

Yesterday, the governor also announce the state has conducted more than one million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began. The state also reported 342 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 57,282 cases and 1,065 deaths.

