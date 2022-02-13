LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is eligible to receive as much as about $10 million in federal grant funding to build an electric vehicle charging network, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday.

The money is part of around $5 billion available to states over the next five years under the new federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program.

Ford Motor Co. plans to build factories in Kentucky and Tennessee that will produce electrical vehicle batteries

“Kentuckians are going to be making the batteries for these cars, and this will ensure we have the infrastructure in place that will allow Kentuckians to drive and enjoy them,” Beshear said.