Kentucky grants totaling $587K awarded to clean up 72 dumps

Kentucky

by: The Associated Press

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky grants totaling about $587,000 have been awarded to clean up 72 illegal dumps in 18 counties.

Officials say the counties have to agree to provide a 25% match, which may be waived for any illegal open dump where cleanup would cost more than $50,000. Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced the grants Tuesday.

The grants are from the Kentucky Pride Fund, funded by a $1.75 environmental remediation fee for each ton of garbage dumped at Kentucky municipal solid waste landfills.

The following counties received grants: 

  • Adair
  • Breathitt
  • Butler
  • Floyd
  • Green
  • Hart
  • Henderson
  • Johnson
  • LaRue
  • Lawrence
  • Madison
  • Magoffin
  • Marshall
  • Metcalfe
  • Pike
  • Warren
  • Whitley
  • Wolfe

