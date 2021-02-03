Kentucky grants totaling $587K awarded to clean up 72 dumps

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky grants totaling about $587,000 have been awarded to clean up 72 illegal dumps in 18 counties.

Officials say the counties have to agree to provide a 25% match, which may be waived for any illegal open dump where cleanup would cost more than $50,000. Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced the grants Tuesday.

The grants are from the Kentucky Pride Fund, funded by a $1.75 environmental remediation fee for each ton of garbage dumped at Kentucky municipal solid waste landfills.

The following counties received grants:

Adair

Breathitt

Butler

Floyd

Green

Hart

Henderson

Johnson

LaRue

Lawrence

Madison

Magoffin

Marshall

Metcalfe

Pike

Warren

Whitley

Wolfe