Kentucky grants totaling $587K awarded to clean up 72 dumps

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky grants totaling about $587,000 have been awarded to clean up 72 illegal dumps in 18 counties.
Officials say the counties have to agree to provide a 25% match, which may be waived for any illegal open dump where cleanup would cost more than $50,000. Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced the grants Tuesday.
The grants are from the Kentucky Pride Fund, funded by a $1.75 environmental remediation fee for each ton of garbage dumped at Kentucky municipal solid waste landfills.
The following counties received grants:
- Adair
- Breathitt
- Butler
- Floyd
- Green
- Hart
- Henderson
- Johnson
- LaRue
- Lawrence
- Madison
- Magoffin
- Marshall
- Metcalfe
- Pike
- Warren
- Whitley
- Wolfe
