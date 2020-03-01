Kentucky group encourages women to run for office

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) – “Emerge Kentucky”, a democratic group based in Kentucky, hosted a special meeting with women of the Boyd County community to discuss getting into local politics.

The “Emerge Kentucky” group offers a program that encourages women to run and also offers resources to help them succeed. Since the group first started, the amount of women in office has grown.

There is proven research that when women run, they win, and they work across party lines to get bills and legislation passed that is good for families and education. So, yes! Regardless of the party, more women should run. Blair Haydon, Executive Director for “Emerge Kentucky”

A chair on the board of directors for “Emerge Kentucky”, Susanna French recognized two other women from the Ashland area who have gone through the program and are now pursuing careers in politics. Lauren Tussey and Myra King have both successfully completed the program. French says that the main problem is that women aren’t represented as much as men.

In Kentucky, and nationally, women are fairly unrepresented in elected office and Kentucky ranks somewhat at the bottom. Kentucky is one of the the first southern states to have a program of this sort. Susanna French, “Emerge Kentucky” board of directors Chairperson

While the group is primarily associated with the democratic party, they also want to encourage women from other parties to get involved with local politics. For a complete list of women in office who have gone through the program, click here.