FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Tuesday is a historic day for Kentucky.

It marks the 62nd gubernatorial inauguration, which will feature Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman kicking off their second term in office, coming on the heels of their victory over then-Attorney General Daniel Cameron and his running mate Robby Mills in November.

It is going to be a busy day in the state capital of Frankfort, full of festivities and celebrations.

It all starts at 8:30 a.m. with the inaugural breakfast at the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History. From there, Beshear and Coleman will head to the First Christian Church for the inaugural worship service at 9:30 a.m. That will be open to the public, but seating is limited.

Following the service is the inaugural parade, starting at 11 a.m., telling the story of Beshear’s first term as governor. That will start on Capital Avenue and end on the Main Street Bridge at roughly 1 p.m.

After the parade, the swearing-in ceremony will take place on the steps of the Capitol at 2 p.m. Kentucky native and country music star Tyler Childers will be performing.

At 6 p.m., a formal presentation of the governor and lieutenant governor will occur inside the Capitol Rotunda, known as the grand march.

The parade, swearing-in ceremony, and grand march will all be streamed on KET.

To close out the fun, the sold-out Inaugural Ball will be held from 7-11 p.m. on the Capitol grounds.

If you were unable to get tickets for the ball, Sig Luscher Brewery off Mero Street in Frankfort will host an unofficial ball.

The streets of Frankfort will be jam-packed throughout the day, which means there will be several road closures starting at 7 a.m. Those can be seen below:

There will also be free public parking in Frankfort throughout the day on Tuesday.

A shuttle service will also be available for people that’ll run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., which will pick people up from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services building off Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The theme for the inauguration is “Forward Together.” It’s something that, during Dec. 7’s Team Kentucky Update, First Lady Britainy Beshear said was very important to her, the governor, and their team.

The first lady said they chose the theme to honor Kentuckians who have been through so much during the governor’s first term but came together through it all. From the floods in eastern Kentucky to the tornadoes in the western part of the state, to a pandemic that affected everyone statewide, and much, much more.

Britainy said that regardless of whether you are watching the inauguration in Frankfort or from home, she is excited to share the festivities with the entire commonwealth.

You can follow FOX 56 News’ coverage of the inauguration throughout the day Tuesday, both on-air and online.