Kentucky cheerleading gym owner charged with rape of student

Kentucky

LOGAN COUNTY, KY (WKRN) — The owner of a cheerleading gym in Russellville, Kentucky has been arrested after investigators said he raped a female student over the weekend.

Russellville police said they were informed Monday of a sexual assault at Royalty All Stars Gym on North Thurston Road.

Officers said they learned Galwyn Harris, who is listed on the facility’s website as the owner, raped and sexually abused a female student at the gym on Sunday.

No additional information has been released about the ongoing investigation.

Harris has since been arrested by Kentucky State Police on one count of first-degree rape and three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

He was booked into the Barren County jail Wednesday, where he remained Thursday morning on a $10,000 bond.

