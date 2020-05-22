Kentucky ‘Healthy at Work’ update scheduled for 5 p.m.

FILE – In this Sunday, May 3, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference at the state’s Emergency Operations Center at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., about the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, May 8, 2020, a federal court halted Beshear’s temporary ban on mass gatherings from applying to in-person religious services, clearing the way for Sunday church services. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on reopening the Bluegrass State. Today’s update comes as many businesses and activities open ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Yesterday, the governor gave more updates on opening the state’s economy, including childcare.

He said auctions will be able to open June 1, and horse shows on June 8. Beshear says the target date for allowing groups of 50 people or less to gather and reopening bars will be June 29.

In-home based childcare with 10 children or less will also begin reopening June 8, with center-based childcare to follow June 15 with 10 or less children per group. Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander says the providers will need to follow certain guidelines. Daycares in places of worship will also fall under the guidelines and be able to reopen as well.

Beshear also confirmed 135 new cases of COVID and ten additional deaths in the state, bringing Kentucky’s totals to 8,286 cases and 386 deaths. A total of 3,008 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness, and a total of 166,240 people have been tested across the state.

