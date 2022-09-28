FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The number of bourbon barrels in Kentucky reached a record number this year, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association said.

As of January, the state reached 11.4 million barrels, or 12 million when other aging spirits are included, the group said in a news release Tuesday.

The record was hit after the industry reached its fourth consecutive year filling more than 2 million barrels of bourbon.

Eric Gregory, president of the nonprofit group, said aging barrel taxes is concerning, with the tax-assessed value of all barrels also hitting a high mark this year of $5.2 billion. Barrel taxes reached $40 million, also a record, the release said.