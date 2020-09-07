Kentucky House Democratic leaders propose workforce protection bills

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky’s House Democratic Caucus says it will be pre-filing 15 bills to strengthen workforce protections and rights.

“Our country has come a long way since the first national Labor Day holiday in 1894, but there is still so much to be done,” House Democratic leaders Joni Jenkins, Derrick Graham and Angie Hatton said in a joint statement. “We believe these bills, if enacted, would further that progress in remarkable ways and strengthen our already second-to-none workforce as we chart a new economic path in the coronavirus era.”

The caucus members say the bills are being pre-filed for the 2021 legislative session, and those that have not been filed will be by the end of the week.

“We must never forget that many of the workplace protections we take for granted now – from unemployment insurance to 40-hour workweeks – were once opposed by many,” the Kentucky House Democratic leaders said. “Today’s opponents of these bills will use many of those same arguments, but just as those past accomplishments did not hurt productivity, neither will these proposals. We look forward to debating each of them and hope all will become law when the General Assembly returns in January.”

The bills include the following workforce protections:

Raising minimum wage at regular increments until it reaches $15 per hour. The bill also includes pay-equity protections.

Reversing the 2018 law regarding punitive workers’ comp changes. Kentucky House Democratic leaders say the law requires most workers with permanent but partial injuries to assume their workers’ comp medical costs after 15 years. The law also reduced the number of doctors certified to diagnose black lung for workers’ comp benefits.

Repealing the state’s 2017 right-to-work law which requires unions to cover collective bargaining and other labor-related costs for members who do not pay dues.

Reestablishing prevailing wage. Kentucky House Democratic leaders say repealing the prevailing wage several years ago did not save money, but took it out of workers’ pockets and gave it to others in the private sector.

Restoring regional career centers in communities so Kentuckians will not need to travel to Frankfort or wait on the phone to receive career help.

Require earned paid sick leave for workers. Employees who are sick need to be able to stay home and recover, but many workers cannot afford to take the time off, according to Kentucky House Democratic leaders.

Prohibit employers from asking about previous salaries. The bill would prevent employers from using the information to pay less than what they were originally willing to pay if passed.

Stop wage theft by preventing employers from misclassifying employees or not paying them as required.

Establish leave time for victims of crime. If passed, the bill would allow victims of crime to take time off to attend legal matters regarding their cases.

Requiring paid parental leave. The bill is designed to make sure new parents in the state are given time with their children. There are no national laws requiring any form of paternal leave, according to Kentucky House Democratic leaders.

Establish collective bargaining rights for public employees. If passed, the bill would give public employees the right to discuss wages benefits and job safety with their employers if they have organized themselves into an exclusive bargaining unit.

Require “good-paying jobs” for state tax incentives. Kentucky House Democratic leaders say if passed, this bill would help the state get the most benefits from its state tax incentives by targeting its limited resources to attracting companies that pay a living wage, allowing the state to offer what it wants and needs to strengthen the economy.

Prioritize products made in Kentucky, as well as elsewhere in the United States as long as prices are competitive.

