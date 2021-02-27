Kentucky House passes bill to allow early in-person voting

FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, Johnea Barlow casts her ballot at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, on Election Day in Louisville, Ky. The 2020 presidential election had all the makings of a looming disaster: fears of Russian meddling, violence at the polls, voter intimidation and poll workers fleeing their posts over the coronavirus. But the election was largely smooth, in large part because 107 million voters that cast their ballots early and took the pressure off Election Day operations. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — The Kentucky House has wrapped up its quick work on legislation to make early voting a permanent feature in the state’s elections.

The bill, introduced this week, passed the House on a 93-4 vote Friday. It now goes to the Senate.

The bill would allow three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting — including a Saturday — ahead of Election Day.

Secretary of State Michael Adams calls it the state’s most significant election-reform legislation in nearly three decades.

The bill also would allow counties to establish vote centers, where any voter in the county may vote regardless of precinct.