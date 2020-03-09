Kentucky House passes bill to combat human trafficking

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – The Kentucky House has passed a bill to bolster efforts to crack down on human trafficking.

The bill passed 87-0 Monday. It goes to the Senate.

Under the measure, signs displaying the national human trafficking hotline number would be posted in public restrooms in airports, train and bus stations and truck stops statewide.

The goal is to increase awareness and prevention of human trafficking.

Another bill clearing the House would allow felons to tap into college scholarship money they earned in high school. It would remove barriers that now prevent them from receiving scholarship money under the KEES program.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories