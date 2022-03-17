FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Legislation to tighten rules for public assistance has won passage from the Kentucky House. Supporters say the goal is to steer more people into self-sufficiency.

The measure emerged for House action shortly after a revised version was reviewed in committee Thursday. The legislation moves to the Senate next.

Opponents say it would punish low-income Kentuckians in a state with pockets of poverty and high unemployment. Supporters say that people in need – including children, the elderly and single moms – would not lose benefits.

The bill’s sponsors are House Speaker David Osborne and Speaker Pro Tem David Meade.