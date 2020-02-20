FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — The Kentucky House has voted to legalize medical marijuana in the state.
The measure won House passage on a 65-30 vote after a long debate Thursday. The vote sends the proposal to the state Senate. Republicans control both chambers.
The House vote comes after years of setbacks for medical marijuana advocates in Kentucky.
The measure would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis and set up a regulatory framework for patients to obtain it at approved dispensaries.
Smoking medical cannabis would not be permitted under the bill. Consumption could take place through such forms as pills and oils.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Tri-State region coping with hospital closures
- Kentucky House votes to legalize medical marijuana
- West Virginia state leaders discuss future of Atlantic Coast Pipeline
- Cat defies odds and survives arrow to the head
- Three West Virginia hospitals align to enhance patient care
- Governor Justice to address media following meeting with hospital officials over closing of FRMC
- 3 charged after 11-year-old gives birth in Missouri bathtub
- First responder PTSD bill moves to final vote in house
- McDonald’s creates candles that smell like Quarter Pounder ingredients
- Rick Springfield concert in Ashland rescheduled