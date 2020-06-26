Kentucky issues air quality warning as Saharan dust moves into area

This satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, shows a could of dust coming from the Sahara desert arriving to the Caribbean Monday, June 22, 2020. The massive cloud of dust is blanketing the Caribbean as it heads to the U.S. with a size and concentration level that meteorologists say hasn’t been seen in roughly half a century. (NOAA via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Friday air quality in the state may be poor this weekend and into next week as an enormous cloud of dry and dusty air that originated over the Sahara Desert will move across the southern United States over the next three to seven days.

“We absolutely need to be cautious this weekend and next week, monitor the air quality index in our area, and if needed, limit our time outside,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “We’ve already shown that we can come together to fight a global pandemic for months, so I know we can take the steps needed to protect ourselves and our loved ones over one week.”

KDPH officials say the dust plume, known as the Saharan Air Layer (SAL), is an annual phenomenon in the late spring, summer and early fall. The plume can occupy a 2-2.5 mile thick layer in the atmosphere, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Officials in Kentucky say the SAL cloud, which first formed on June 14, is unusually large, one of the thickest on record and nearly 5,000 miles long.

Kentucky health officials say this could have a negative impact on the state’s air quality and urge caution as poor air quality can aggravate those suffering from respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD. It can also pose health risks for seniors and young children, according to the KDPH. Dr. Slack says while caution is important, most Kentuckians are already using a tool that can help prevent them from inhaling dust.

“Fortunately, unlike COVID-19, this is a short-term issue, and the masks most Kentuckians are already wearing will also help protect them from inhaling dust,” said Dr. Stack. “But this is still a serious risk for our youngest and oldest residents, as well as those with any respiratory issues. We need to be especially careful this weekend about spending extended time outdoors.”

Some effects from dust particles in the air could include eye irritation, lung and throat irritation and trouble breathing. The KDPH says these steps can help limit exposure:

Pay attention to local air quality reports at https://www.airnow.gov/ and watch for news or health warnings about dust particles in your area. Pay attention to public health messages and take extra safety measures such as avoiding spending time outdoors.

Continue to wear the protective mask you are using to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The mask will also help prevent exposure to dust particles if worn correctly.

Keep windows and doors closed unless it is very hot outside. Run an air conditioner if you have one, but keep the fresh-air intake closed and the filter clean to prevent dust from getting inside. Seek shelter elsewhere if you do not have an air conditioner and it is too warm to stay inside with the windows closed.

Follow your doctor’s advice about medicines and about your respiratory management plan if you have asthma or another lung disease. Call your doctor if your symptoms worsen.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services and Kentucky Department for Public Health say they will continue to work with local and state officials to monitor the Saharan dust plume and if required, disseminate additional public health advisories and guidance to protect our fellow Kentuckians.

