Kentucky issues COVID-19 travel advisory, reduces gathering size

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state is putting out a travel advisory related to COVID-19.

The governor says the advisory is a request for those traveling to areas where the state positivity rate is above 15% to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The state is also reducing the number of people in gatherings to 10.

“We are just seeing too much spread from 50 people getting together in somebody’s backyard or in the neighborhood,” Beshear said. “This is us trying to stop this thing before it gets out of control.”

Beshear and Director of the Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack are urging precautions following a large spike in COVID-19 cases Sunday, July 19.

The governor and Dr. Stack are asking Kentuckians to remain cautious and follow the state’s Healthy at Work guidelines including wearing masks and social distancing to avoid a further spike in cases. Beshear says positive cases in the past month have been related to travel to high-risk areas.

The governor confirmed 258 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, bringing the state to a total of 23,414 cases and 671 deaths. Beshear says 542 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 114 in the ICU. The number of new cases today also includes eight additional children under five-years-old.

The governor also says 533,453 people have been tested across the state and 6,876 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. The state’s current positivity rate is 4.52%.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories