Kentucky judge: Fair board bill infringes on gov’s powers

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – A Kentucky judge has ruled against parts of a bill passed by the legislature that gives the agriculture commissioner authority to select a majority of the state fair board and limits the governor’s involvement in the appointments process.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Jefferson Circuit Judge Mary Shaw struck down provisions in the legislation Monday. The bill would’ve given Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, a Republican, nine appointments on the 14-person state fair board and five to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

The legislation passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly also prevented Beshear from making appointments in 2021. Quarles says he plans to appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.