All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Kentucky judge: Fair board bill infringes on gov’s powers

Kentucky

by: Associated Press, Lexington Herald-Leader

Posted: / Updated:

The Kentucky State Capitol is located in Frankfort and is the house of the three branches of the state government of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – A Kentucky judge has ruled against parts of a bill passed by the legislature that gives the agriculture commissioner authority to select a majority of the state fair board and limits the governor’s involvement in the appointments process.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Jefferson Circuit Judge Mary Shaw struck down provisions in the legislation Monday. The bill would’ve given Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, a Republican, nine appointments on the 14-person state fair board and five to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

The legislation passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly also prevented Beshear from making appointments in 2021. Quarles says he plans to appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS