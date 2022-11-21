CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Carter County Judge who was injured in a crash in Morehead, Kentucky last week remains in critical condition.

The Carter County Fiscal Court says that Judge Executive Mike Malone is in critical but stable condition and is expected to recover.

Morehead Police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 to reports of a single-vehicle accident on I-64 east of Morehead.

At the scene, first responders said they found a single pickup truck down an embankment near mile marker 136 westbound on I-64.

Malone was the driver and had to be freed from the pickup truck by the Morehead Fire Department and Farmers Volunteer Fire Department. He was taken to St. Claire HealthCare before being flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Malone’s wife, 74-year-old Rose Malone, of Grayson, was pronounced dead at the scene by Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt.