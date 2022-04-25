OWENSBORO, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky judge has been ordered to be removed from the bench for abusing her position, in particular attempting to influence criminal cases involving her adult son.

The Messenger-Inquirer reports that the Judicial Conduct Commission voted unanimously on Friday to remove Daviess Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon.

Among other things, the commission says Gordon tried to arrange for her son’s release and tried to influence the judge and prosecutor in her son’s case.

The commission’s ruling goes into effect 10 days from Friday, unless Gordon files an appeal. Her attorney tells the paper they are reviewing the ruling.