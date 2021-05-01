Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Kentucky judge orders purge of suits from disgraced attorney

Kentucky

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, fugitive lawyer Eric Conn, left, is taken into custody by FBI agents on the tarmac at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky. A Kentucky judge has ordered court officials to purge hundreds of lawsuits filed against clients by Conn, a disgraced attorney who masterminded the largest Social Security fraud in history. (AP Photo/Matt Goins, File)

PIKEVILLE, KY (AP) — A Kentucky judge has ordered court officials to purge hundreds of lawsuits filed against clients by a disgraced attorney who masterminded the largest Social Security fraud in history.

Eric Conn pleaded guilty in 2017 to bribing doctors to falsify medical records for his thousands of clients and then paying a judge to approve their disability benefits.

He is serving a 27-year sentence.

The Lexington Herald Leader reports that Conn would pay a doctor $400 to evaluate clients and then sue them to recover the fee.

A Pike Circuit Court judge ruled this week that Conn wasn’t eligible to practice law at the time he was suing clients and ordered the lawsuits purged.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS