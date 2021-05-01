Kentucky judge orders purge of suits from disgraced attorney

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2017, file photo, fugitive lawyer Eric Conn, left, is taken into custody by FBI agents on the tarmac at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, Ky. A Kentucky judge has ordered court officials to purge hundreds of lawsuits filed against clients by Conn, a disgraced attorney who masterminded the largest Social Security fraud in history. (AP Photo/Matt Goins, File)

PIKEVILLE, KY (AP) — A Kentucky judge has ordered court officials to purge hundreds of lawsuits filed against clients by a disgraced attorney who masterminded the largest Social Security fraud in history.

Eric Conn pleaded guilty in 2017 to bribing doctors to falsify medical records for his thousands of clients and then paying a judge to approve their disability benefits.

He is serving a 27-year sentence.

The Lexington Herald Leader reports that Conn would pay a doctor $400 to evaluate clients and then sue them to recover the fee.

A Pike Circuit Court judge ruled this week that Conn wasn’t eligible to practice law at the time he was suing clients and ordered the lawsuits purged.