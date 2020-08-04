Kentucky launches ‘Coverings for Kids’ to donate masks to schools

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Following the Bluegrass State’s announcement of the #MaskUpKentucky PSA campaign, Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear announced another new mask program today called “Coverings for Kids.”

The program is designed to allow Kentuckians to donate facial coverings directly to local school districts, Beshear said. She, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and the Kentucky Department of Education unveiled the campaign to school district leaders Tuesday.

“As a parent, this is frightening and I know you all feel the same.” Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear

Facial coverings are proven to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus and are critical to reopening schools safely and keeping children, educators and families safe, according to the First Lady.

Beshear said the program is an opportunity for Kentuckians to be proactive in providing for schools as obtaining a mask may not be possible for everyone.

“As a mom, nothing is more important to me than protecting each one of Kentucky’s children, as well as the teachers and staff who work hard every day to help them learn and grow,” Beshear said. “Kentuckians’ generosity is unmatched, and during this pandemic, this program will help ensure each school has enough masks to protect their students and staff.”

Beshear said each district will choose how donated coverings are distributed. She says most districts plan to provide coverings for children who may need extra coverings, as their masks may get lost, broken or dirty throughout the school day. Donated masks will also be available for teachers.

“I want to thank Lieutenant Gov. Coleman, the Kentucky Department of Education and each school district for their support of this program,” Beshear said. “This program allows all of us to show our schools how much we appreciate and support them.”

The program is accepting homemade or bought child-size and adult-size facial coverings, the First Lady said. Anyone who wants to make masks to donate can visit the Coverings for Kids web page for a tutorial.

Beshear said school districts will set up donation centers beginning Tuesday, August 11, 2020, and appoint local coordinators. First Lady Beshear and Lt. Gov. Coleman’s offices will provide school districts with donation tracking forms and an outreach packet through the KDE.

“One of my top priorities throughout this pandemic has been to safely reopen our schools,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “I am incredibly proud of how Kentuckians are stepping up to protect each other and slow the spread of COVID-19 and I am proud of Britainy for stepping up to ensure all of our children have access to face coverings we know are vital to saving lives and reopening our schools.”

The First Lady’s office says school districts beginning the year with non-traditional instruction or that decide to move to NTI can still participate in the program by storing masks until the schools reopen or, depending on their needs, distribute them to students to use in other settings requiring a mask.

Lt. Gov. Coleman says it is important to allow each school district to use donated facial coverings in whatever manner would provide the greatest positive impact for children and families in their communities.

“I’m an educator who trusts educators. We want to provide each district with resources and guidance while still giving them the flexibility to make sure these coverings are going where they’re most needed at any given time,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.

For more information and updates on the program, visit the Coverings for Kids webpage on the First Lady’s website.

