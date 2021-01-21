Kentucky launches Wi-Fi speed test

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky is launching a new crowdsourcing project to gather data needed to expand internet home access in the Bluegrass State.

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman says the data collected through the Kentucky Broadband Speed Test is important to make sure Kentuckians have access to the internet for telework, telehealth and distance learning. She says the speed test is free and anonymous and will be available online at the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet website until Feb 18

“We need as many Kentuckians as possible to take this internet speed test, to get an accurate picture of who has adequate internet access across the state,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “The more speed tests taken, the better understanding we will have of our state’s internet capabilities, and the better prepared we will be to repair and expand it.”

To participate in the test, the device must be connected to your home Wi-Fi service and must be disconnected from a virtual private network that could be connected to a school or workplace, according to state officials. They say to make sure no one else connected to your home internet is using a substantial portion of the internet bandwidth for the most accurate results.

Anyone who does not have Wi-Fi access in their home can submit the address of a home that has no available service by visiting a local library or a store or restaurant that offers free internet access. They say participating will also help the state detect slow spots where Wi-Fi access and affordability are lacking.

“There is a digital divide in households across Kentucky, especially in rural areas, that has become even more apparent during the pandemic when so many people need it to attend school, go to work, get government services and conduct personal business from home,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “As an educator, I am especially concerned about the 13,000, or 2%, of Kentucky students who lack internet access at home so they are basically cut off from their teachers and classrooms. We have to do better by them.”

Beshear said his recent budget proposal to the General Assembly includes $50 million dedicated to “the last mile” of broadband for areas that need access. In August 2020, the governor’s administration dedicated $8 million in CARES Act funding to broadband expansion. he says the number of students without internet access has since gone from 35,000 down to 13,000.