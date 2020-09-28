Kentucky lawmaker wants to redefine ‘rioting’ after colleague charged

State Rep. Attica Scott speaks during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Breonna Taylor’s family attorney Ben Crump is calling for the Kentucky attorney general to release the transcripts from the grand jury that decided not to charge any of the officers involved in the Black woman’s death. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) – A state lawmaker says she will propose changing Kentucky’s legal definition of rioting after Democratic state Rep. Attica Scott was charged with a felony rioting count while participating in Louisville protests for racial justice.

News outlets report Rep. Lisa Willner said she plans to file a new bill request Monday that would redefine the term.

Scott is Kentucky’s only Black woman representative. She calls the charges against her “ludicrous.” She was charged Thursday night with first-degree rioting, unlawful assembly and failure to disperse. Scott says officers surrounded her and her daughter as they walked to a church.

