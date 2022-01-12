Kentucky lawmakers pass tornado-relief legislation

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 12: Homes and business are reduced to rubble after a tornado ripped through the area two days prior, on December 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes touched down in several Midwest states late evening December 10 causing widespread destruction and leaving more than 80 people dead. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky lawmakers have passed tornado-relief legislation.

The measure will funnel initial aid into stricken communities for schools and residents displaced by the deadly storms last month. Some legislators spoke of their harrowing experiences when the storms struck.

Several Kentucky communities were devastated and 77 people died. The relief measure was put on a fast track by legislative leaders. It includes $200 million requested by Gov. Andy Beshear.

The legislation cleared the House and Senate on Wednesday. Lawmakers agreed to pump in an initial $15 million for temporary housing and $30 million for schools. More rounds of aid will be allocated later.