Kentucky lawmakers take a stand against child sex abuse

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky state lawmakers have taken a stand against the sexual exploitation of children online by increasing the penalties against those caught doing it.

Prosecutors in Kentucky can now charge those caught in possession of child pornography or distributing it with more serious offenses now that a new law has taken effect. In this digital age, it’s easier to send and receive images online and there are some who are using this technology to exploit minors.

The new law makes the distribution of material portraying a sexual performance of a minor under the age of 12 as a Class C Felony for the first offense and a Class B Felony for each subsequent offense.



Kentucky State Police assist in combatting online sexual exploitation of minors. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Kentucky State Senator Robin Webb says she hopes this update will help discourage this behavior, but unfortunately, it hasn’t proven to fix the issue completely.

It doesn’t have much deterrent value with certain segments of the population from a psychological standpoint. Senator Robin Webb, Kentucky (D)

Kentucky State Police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICACTF) is aggressively looking for this type of online activity.

Kentucky Child Advocacy Centers Executive Director Caroline Ruschell says knowing the effort is being made by multiple parties is comforting.

It sends a message that this is an important issue to our community. When an image is out on the internet and the victim knows that that image is clicked on multiple times, there’s ongoing trauma. Caroline Ruschell, Child Advocacy Centers Executive Director

