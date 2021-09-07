Kentucky lawmakers to set COVID-19 policies

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — COVID-19 numbers are rising at alarming rates in the Bluegrass state, causing Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to call a Special Session of the legislature.

The House gaveled in Tuesday at 10 a.m. and at the top of the agenda, shaping pandemic policies.

Governor Beshear stressed the severity of the COVID-19 surge in the state thanks to the delta variant affecting hospitals, businesses and schools.

A major point of discussion was the governor’s proposal to provide additional support to schools throughout the state in funding and flexibility to allow more room for non-traditional instruction.

The governor also wants to extend Kentucky’s state of emergency to stay in effect until January 15th, 2021.

“I think that much of that discussion has focused on the things that we disagree on,” said Speaker of the House, Republican Rep. David Osborne. “Whether it be masks or capacity restrictions and other shutdowns, but by and large most of the executive orders were very, very important and I think most people were in agreement with.”

While Beshear has the authority to call lawmakers into special session and set the agenda, GOP supermajorities will decide what measures will pass.

The session is expected to last at least five days.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!