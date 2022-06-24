LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade court decision by a 6-3 vote on Friday.

In the aftermath of the court’s controversial decision, Kentucky leaders from across both sides of the aisle have offered either praises or criticisms of the Supreme Court’s decision.

Pro-life reactions:

U.S. Representative Hal Rogers (KY-05) offered the following statement:

“I applaud the Supreme Court for following the rule of law and taking historic action that will help preserve the sanctity of life in America. The original Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 has resulted in approximately 63 million abortions – a moral injustice and heartbreaking loss of innocent lives nationwide. This monumental decision restores regulatory power to each state. It immediately blocks all access to abortion in states, like Kentucky, where trigger laws were enacted to put the Supreme Court’s ruling into effect simultaneously.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron:

“Today is a day that many have hoped for—the issue of abortion has been returned to the people and to the states, where it belongs. This moment deserves to be celebrated, but it also calls for renewed commitment. Renewed commitment to life-affirming care for the unborn, for mothers, and for Kentucky families.

We are entering a new era. No longer will unelected judges make abortion policy for the Commonwealth. Instead, our elected representatives will be able to make public policy that reflects the values of Kentuckians and our deeply held respect for unborn life.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell:

“The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Dobbs is courageous and correct. This is an historic victory for the Constitution and for the most vulnerable in our society.”

“The Court has corrected a terrible legal and moral error, like when Brown v. Board overruled Plessy v. Ferguson. The Justices applied the Constitution. They carefully weighed the complex factors regarding precedent. The Court overturned mistaken rulings that even liberals have long admitted were incoherent, restoring the separation of powers. I commend the Court for its impartiality in the face of attempted intimidation.”

U.S. Senator Rand Paul:

“This Supreme Court decision is a monumental step to not only protect life but also for the court to finally correct the mistake it made and return governance back to the people and their elected representatives. I’ve been the sponsor of a federal law to overturn Roe since I came to Washington, and I’m pleased to see the court make this decision today.”

U.S. Congressman Thomas Massie (KY-04):

“The Supreme Court has taken two great steps to save lives in the past 48 hours: it reaffirmed Heller’s decision regarding self-defense rights and repealed Roe v. Wade to allow state legislatures to defend the unborn.”

U.S. Congressman Andy Barr (KY-06):

“The Supreme Court’s decision today affirmed that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion and that the authority to regulate abortion belongs with the American people through the democratic process. By overturning Roe, the Court is empowering the American electorate to determine, through their elected representatives, what limits on abortion they want implemented in their state. The majority also follows in the footsteps of prior Justices who, in the landmark case of Brown v. Board of Education, courageously and correctly overturned their own disgraceful precedent in Plessy v. Ferguson. I commend the Court for doing so.”

Pro-choice reactions:

Gov. Andy Beshear (on Twitter):

“Today’s decision triggers an extremist Kentucky law that creates a total ban in Kentucky that will eliminate all options for victims of rape or incest. As the former chief prosecutor of Kentucky, I know that these violent crimes happen, and not having options for victims of rape and incest is wrong.”

Kentucky House and Senate Democratic Caucus Leaders Joni Jenkins and Morgan McGarvey:

“Mark our words: Today’s U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion will be seen in the future as our era’s Plessy v. Ferguson. This abhorrent ruling erases nearly 50 years of the court’s own precedents while sending women’s reproductive rights — and risking others like same-sex marriage and rights to contraception — back to the 1700s; it goes against the views of a durable majority of Americans; and, most critically, it needlessly and cruelly threatens the lives of millions of women while telling them they no longer have authority over their own bodies. This is beyond wrong, and we stand with those who will fight with all we have to overturn this travesty as soon as possible.”

Jennifer M. Allen, CEO of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Kentucky:

“Make no mistake – this decision goes beyond abortion. This is about who has power over you, who has the authority to make decisions for you, and who can control your future.

This is a dark day for our country, but our fight is far from over. The people of Kentucky should know that Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates will always fight for you, and we will not back down. Generations before us have fought tirelessly to gain and protect our rights. Now it’s our turn to pick up the mantle.”

Charles Booker, Kentucky U.S. Senate nominee:

“Today is a dark and heartbreaking day in our nation’s history but I will not allow the darkness and inhumane decision of the Supreme Court stop our resolve to continue to fight for women’s rights, reproductive healthcare and humanity. This decision clears the destructive path for blanket abortion bans in states across the country. This will immediately be the case in our Commonwealth, as trigger legislation takes effect. Complete bans on safe and legal abortion will endanger Kentuckians, particularly women in rural areas, Black and Brown families, and women at or below the poverty line. If the government can dictate when, where, and how a person gives birth, what power will they seize next? They’ll take further steps to seize power over our lives, our privacy, and our freedoms. The decision is wrong on its merits, and the impact will be devastating.”