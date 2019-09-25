Kentucky looking to expand “The Dinner Table” project

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — Behavioral health experts in Kentucky are expanding a program geared towards uniting families and they say it starts at the dinner table.

As parents try to find the balance between work, raising a family, practices, games, and the like, experts say it’s important to remember sitting down to share a meal does more than nourish the body, it also cultivates who we are.

Ashley Shannon says she sits down and eats dinner with her family every night. She says it’s something she grew up doing with her mom. She says she makes the effort because she knows it’s a great way to stay connected with her kids.

“It makes me feel good that I’m doing my job,” Shannon said. Shannon’s daughter, Caroline, said she loves eating dinner with her family. “We don’t just rush and eat,” Caroline said. “We laugh; we have fun.”

That’s the premise behind “The Dinner Project.” Started in 2015, it’s a program Kentucky is trying to expand. It’s built on years of research that shows families that have dinner together are closer and healthier.

Ronne Nunley works for Pathways in Ashland. She’s a Certified Prevention Specialist and teaches people about “The Dinner Project” and says it’s a way the whole family bond.

“We see lower rates of substance abuse, we see lower rates of early pregnancy, we actually see lower rates of obesity, we see increases in their grade point averages,” Nunley said.

Nunley says this is also a way to help kids make better decisions when confronted with adversity outside of the home. She says it’s as easy as asking questions like, “What about your day made it good or bad,” or, “Was there something you needed help with today?”

“All of those conversations pieces helps a child feel connected to a parent,” Nunley said. “It helps them feel like they have a support system with the parent.”

Shannon says that’s one reason she will continue to sit down and eat dinner with her kids every night.

“It’s hard, but I just take a deep breath and do what I can,” Shannon said.

Experts say to ask “open-ended” questions and to avoid questions that can be answered with a simple yes or no. Here are some questions to help get you started: