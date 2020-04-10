Kentucky Lottery to use computer system for more drawings

LOUISVILLE, KY (WOWK) – The Kentucky Lottery says it is planning a change to the way drawings are conducted for the daily Pick 3, Pick 4 and CashBall 225 games.

The lottery says these games will not be drawn using balls and machines starting Monday. Instead, a dedicated computer system known as a random number generator will randomly generate winning numbers.

This will not be a new system to the Kentucky Lottery – winning numbers for the daily 5 Card Cash game have been drawn using a random number generator for almost eight years. The Kentucky Lottery says 31 state lotteries use some form of a random number generator for their lottery drawings.

“By using this system, our drawings will be done in a much quicker manner with the same levels of security and integrity,” the Kentucky Lottery’s senior vice president of communications, PR and social responsibility Chip Polston says. “Given the current COVID-19 situation, we want to improve safety for our draw staff as much as possible. Instead of taking an hour for the midday drawing and almost two hours for the evening drawing using the old method of balls and machines, we will now be able to complete this vital function in a matter of minutes.”

The random number generators are not connected to any external system and contain no ability to connect to the internet, according to the Kentucky Lottery. Midday lottery drawings take place at approximately 1:20 p.m., and the evening drawing happens at approximately 10:58 p.m. Winning numbers will still be available minutes after the drawing at kylottery.com, the Lottery’s mobile app or at any retailer.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories