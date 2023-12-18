FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman is expecting to make a full recovery after undergoing a double mastectomy on Monday.

Lt. Gov. Coleman said she underwent the procedure because of her family history of cancer.

“As Kentucky’s highest elected teacher, it is only fitting that I leave you with a little homework: Schedule those preventative exams you’ve put off, hug your people a little tighter and be kind, because everyone is fighting a battle you may know nothing about,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said in a statement.

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) also released a statement that said that Lt. Gov. Coleman is his and First Lady Britainy Beshear’s, “friend and a critical part of Team Kentucky. My family and Kentucky families are standing with her during this time. I join the Lieutenant Governor in encouraging Kentuckians to be proactive about their health and to schedule preventative exams.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, a mastectomy is most often done to “treat or prevent breast cancer.” The procedure removes all breast tissue from the breast.