Kentucky makes plans for drive-thru vaccination centers

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the Bluegrass State has entered a partnership with Kroger to increase vaccinations with high-volume drive-thru vaccination centers in different regions of the state.

He says these locations should be open by Feb. 1 and more details about the locations and times will be announced Jan. 28. The sites will be providing anyone through 1C of the state’s vaccination plan.

This would include:

Phase 1A: Long Term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel,

Long Term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel, Phase 1B: First responders, anyone over the age of 70, K-12 school personnel

First responders, anyone over the age of 70, K-12 school personnel Phase 1C: Anyone over the age of 60, anyone older than 16 with CDC highest risks conditions, all essential workers

Director of Vaccine Distribution in Kentucky, Secretary Jim Gray, says the state will also be creating a hotline Jan. 28 to help Kentuckians learn when they are eligible for the vaccine and schedule an appointment.

Beshear says the state will still be limited to how much of the vaccine the federal government provides as it is produced. According to the governor, 172,537 doses have been administered in the state so far.

He says all K-12 educators who agreed to be vaccinated should receive their first dose of the vaccine by the end of the first week in February.