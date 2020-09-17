Kentucky man arrested after girlfriend’s body found in bags

MARKHAM, IL (AP) – Authorities say a Kentucky man has been arrested in suburban Chicago after parts of his girlfriend’s body were found in duffel bags he had toted aboard a Greyhound bus.

Markham city spokesman Michael Taylor said Wednesday that 30-year-old Melvin Martin Jr. has been charged with fleeing prosecution. Taylor says Martin was arrested Monday at the Markham Public Library after curious family members looked into the bags that he seemed preoccupied with since arriving aboard the Greyhound bus from Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday.

Taylor says a severed head and other body parts were found in the bags, and police in Kentucky found the woman’s torso.

