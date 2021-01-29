Kentucky man arrested in Ashcamp drug bust

ASHCAMP, Kentucky (WOWK)—During the execution of a search warrant by the Pike County Sherrif’s Office and the Kentucky State Police in the Ashcamp, KY area, officers found five ounces of crystal methamphetamine, Suboxone strips, Xanax tablets, three firearms and about $1,000 in cash.

64-year-old Adam Little was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center with charges of first, second, and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a handgun while being a convicted felon.

This case is still under investigation.