Kentucky man arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation

JUNCTION CITY, KY (WOWK) — A Kentucky man has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Kelly A. Cole, 25, as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation began after discovering the suspect was allegedly uploading images of child sexual exploitation online, according to police.

Troopers executed a “knock and talk” June 11, 2020, at a home Junction City. Troopers say they found and seized equipment allegedly used in the crime. The equipment has been taken to a police forensic laboratory for examination.

An investigation is ongoing.

Cole is currently charged with 10 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a Class D felony, according to police.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories