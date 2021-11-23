Kentucky man charged in child sexual abuse material investigation

MOUNT STERLING, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Troopers say 33-year-old Eric L. Martin, of Montgomery County, was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that began when authorities discovered he had allegedly been viewing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Martin is charged with one Class D felony count of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

The KSP says the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is made up of more than twenty-six local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The United States Department of Justice created the task force as a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.