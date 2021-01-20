Kentucky man charged in triple slaying

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

BUTLER COUNTY, KY (AP) – A Kentucky man has been charged with killing his wife and two others.

Kentucky State Police say officers found three bodies at a home in Butler County Tuesday morning. Each had been shot multiple times. 32-year-old Joseph M. Carey, of Bowling Green, has been charged with three counts of murder and wanton endangerment. He was arrested at the home in Morgantown.

Carey’s wife, 30-year-old Angela Carey, and two others, 79-year-old Charles Mcgranahan and 63-year-old Lupe Mcgranahan, were killed. Carey is being held in the Butler County Detention Center.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

