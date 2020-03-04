Kentucky man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

WALLINS, KY (WOWK) – A Harlan County, Kentucky, man has been arrested on multiple charges related to child sexual exploitation offenses according to the Kentucky State Police.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Scotty Ward, 38, as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. According to a press release, the KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Troopers executed a search warrant at a home in Wallins on Tuesday, March 3. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

Ward is currently charged with twenty counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony), and five counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, 1st offense (Class D felony). Ward is being held at the Harlan County Detention Center.

