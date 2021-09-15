Kentucky man charged with child sexual exploitation

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky State Police say that 23-year-old Jonathan Taylor Breeding was arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

The KSP started an investigation after finding that the suspect uploaded images of child sexual exploitation online. Police executed a search warrant at an Ashland residence on Tuesday, and equipment used in the crime was seized and taken in for forensic examination.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Breeding currently faces one count of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in sexual performance. This is a Class-B felony, and it could come with a 10 to 15-year prison sentence. He is also charged with 10 counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance (a C-Class felony that could come with a 5 to 10-year sentence), seven counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance, and one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. The two latter charges are Class-D felonies, and they are each punishable by 1 to 5 years in prison.

Breeding is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.