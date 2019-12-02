Kentucky man charged with fatally shooting son

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that investigators think 70-year-old George Rudy Cundiff of Greenville shot his 42-year-old son on Sunday during a domestic dispute.

GREENVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Police say a Kentucky man has been charged with fatally shooting his son. Kentucky State Police said in a statement that investigators think 70-year-old George Rudy Cundiff of Greenville shot his 42-year-old son, Christopher Seth Cundiff, on Sunday during a domestic dispute. The younger man was taken to a hospital in Owensboro, where he died.

Authorities say George Cundiff is being held at the Muhlenberg County Detention Center on a charge of murder-domestic violence. The jail’s website doesn’t say whether Cundiff has an attorney.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.