Kentucky man charged with posing as officer, attacking woman

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office charged 46-year-old Walter Earl Darling with attempted rape, impersonating a peace officer and related charges.

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky have arrested a man who they say posed as a police officer, pulled a woman over on a rural road and attempted to rape her. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office charged 46-year-old Walter Earl Darling with attempted rape, impersonating a peace officer and related charges Monday.

A sheriff’s office statement says Darling was pretending to be an officer when he pulled up behind the victim’s car on a highway near London in September. The statement says he turned flashing lights on, led the woman to a field and jumped into her car with a large hunting knife.

