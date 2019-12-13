Kentucky man charged with robbing 2 banks using toy gun

PARIS, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is accused of robbing two banks of more than $8,000 by brandishing a toy gun. Paris police charged 35-year-old Cheikh Gueye with robbery and resisting arrest Wednesday.

WKYT reports tellers at one of the banks told police the man slipped them a note demanding that they hand over money or he would kill everybody. As police were searching for him, another robbery was reported at a second bank.

The outlet says police captured Gueye at a nearby grocery store where the weapon he was carrying was determined to be fake. He reportedly told detectives that “it was just a game.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.