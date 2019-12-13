Kentucky man charged with robbing 2 banks using toy gun

Kentucky
Posted: / Updated:

Police charged 35-year-old Cheikh Gueye with robbery and resisting arrest.

PARIS, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man is accused of robbing two banks of more than $8,000 by brandishing a toy gun. Paris police charged 35-year-old Cheikh Gueye with robbery and resisting arrest Wednesday.

WKYT reports tellers at one of the banks told police the man slipped them a note demanding that they hand over money or he would kill everybody. As police were searching for him, another robbery was reported at a second bank.

The outlet says police captured Gueye at a nearby grocery store where the weapon he was carrying was determined to be fake. He reportedly told detectives that “it was just a game.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events