Kentucky man, firm charged again with water quality offense

Kentucky

by: Associated Press

File photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BOWLING GREEN, KY (AP) — A Kentucky man and a company face a federal charge claiming a water quality offense in a sinkhole similar to what they pleaded guilty to in 2013.

The western Kentucky U.S. attorney’s office says Wednesday’s indictment against 84-year-old Charles L. Stinson and Logsdon Valley Oil charges them with Safe Drinking Water Act violations by willfully injecting fluids into a sinkhole without permission.

Stinson pleaded guilty in 2013 to conspiracy to violate an underground injection control program and admitted to configuring piping to send fluids into sinkholes. He received probation and fines. If convicted of the new charge, he faces up to 3 years in prison.

A phone message left with the company wasn’t immediately returned.

