Kentucky man found dead after trying to help another kayaker

PARIS, KY (AP) — A 43-year-old Kentucky kayaker who fell while trying to help a woman with his group was found dead several hours later.

Witnesses told authorities that Charles Insko of Paris was kayaking with a group of about 13 people on Stoner Creek in Bourbon County when they encountered a dam. Kevin Kelly of the Department of Fish and Wildlife told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Insko got into the water to help another kayaker but lost his footing and was pulled under.

Officials said Insko went missing Sunday evening near the dam and was found Monday about 150 feet away.

